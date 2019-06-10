Man assaulted on the Harrogate Stray

Please share the news











1 Share

Police are appealing for information around an assault that happened 3-weeks ago on the Stray in Harrogate and believe it is likely that it will have been seen by a number of witnesses.

Monday 20 May 2019 at 7.30am, 7.30am

incident involving a 67-year-old male victim and a cyclist

on the Stray in Harrogate

This incident took place just off the main pathway as The Stray meets Leeds Road, and is likely to have been witnessed by members of the public, both walking and driving in the area.

This cyclist was a white male, approximately 50 years old and of an athletic build. He had short dark hair, a dark sweatshirt top with writing on the front along with dark coloured jogging bottoms. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet or any other noticeable accessories. The bike was of a dark colour with no mudguards.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify this cyclist.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Barrett. You can also email Dean.Barrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190090442.

Please share the news











1 Share