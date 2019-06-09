  • Bed-Race-2019_0249-1.jpg
Great Knaresborough Bed Race – results and pictures

Published on 2019-06-09 in Community/Culture/Knaresborough
Despite some damp conditions and a fairly high river level, the Great Knaresborough Bed Race was a great success.

GH Brooks Men finished first with an impressive time nearly a minute ahead of 2nd place.

As ever, well done to the Knaresborough Lions for organising such a well supported and important event for the town.

Please allow time for the images to load – this is a big post!

 

1 1 GH Brooks Men Mf 13:40.9
2 3 Knaresborough Striders Men Mfc 14:38.0
3 2 Ripon Runners Men Mfc 15:02.9
4 4 Nidd Valley Men’s A Mfc 15:09.0
5 8 Guardian Alarms Mf 15:50.3
6 11 Flying Pullman Xf 15:50.3
7 5 The Half Moon Mf 15:50.7
8 7 David Lloyd Harrogate Mf 16:00.1
9 66 GH Brooks Pannal Mashups Xf 16:03.6
10 9 Oatlands Junior School – Men Mf 16:12.4
11 16 CNG1 Mf 16:20.5
12 6 Nidd Valley Men’s B Mfc 16:28.8
13 14 Blue Bullet Flyers Xfc 16:43.9
14 15 Parkrunners Mixed Xf 16:49.8
15 10 Knaresborough Rugby Club Mf 16:49.8
16 55 Welly Wheelers Mf 16:56.5
17 28 King James School Mf 17:01.9
18 17 The Plodders Mf 17:21.4
19 26 Scotton Scorchers JFC Mf 17:23.6
20 13 Harrogate Harriers Counting Sheep Mfc 17:31.4
21 24 Pannal Dental Clinic Mf 17:42.6
22 12 Ripon Fire Station MA 17:58.4
23 22 Six Pack Mf 18:09.1
24 47 HACS1 Me 18:13.1
25 60 Forest School Mne 18:16.2
26 45 Welly Wheeners Xf 18:27.4
27 46 Stockeld Stags Me 18:34.3
28 59 Stray Blokes Me 18:38.8
29 19 Ripon Runners Girls Ffc 18:45.8
30 21 Meadowside Malingerers Me 18:45.9
31 25 Oatlands Infant School Mf 18:47.8
32 34 JPz Mini Disciples of Fitness Mjf 18:58.6
33 18 Stephenson’s Rockets Mf 19:14.2
34 31 Ripon Runners Renegades Xfc 19:16.4
35 20 The Rocket Men Me 19:25.9
36 23 Techbuyer Mf 19:29.1
37 37 RAF Menwith Hill MA 19:39.0
38 41 The Juggernauts Mf 19:42.9
39 32 Welly Wheelettes Ff 20:04.4
40 44 Aspin Avengers Me 20:15.0
41 27 Belzona A Mf 20:37.6
42 35 AFF Xf 21:03.3
43 29 Ripley Castle Stormers Mf 21:04.2
44 40 6th Gear Xf 21:05.0
45 58 CEG Me 21:09.0
46 56 Piccadilly Players Xe 21:11.0
47 33 Harrogate Round Table Me 21:18.2
48 30 Nidd Valley Mixed B Xnfc 21:24.4
49 43 Knaresborough Striders Ladies Ffc 21:27.8
50 64 Team Nonno Me 21:34.1
51 42 Turner’s Tearaways Mf 21:55.9
52 38 Tewit Youth Band Mje 22:03.6
53 53 Knaresborough Strollers Mf 22:07.3
54 57 The Transplants Me 22:15.1
55 54 Welly Wheelies Xjf 22:16.0
56 52 1st Scriven Scouts Mjf 22:21.0
57 51 Raworths Solicitors Me 22:29.5
58 73 Aspin Park Academy PTA Team B Mne 22:52.4
59 68 Yorkshire Cancer Centre Runners Xf 22:59.6
60 67 Park Street Pacers XA 23:29.1
61 49 Saint John’s PTA A Team Xe 23:32.1
62 62 Redcentric Mne 23:50.3
63 82 Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks Xne 24:10.0
64 36 Parkrunners Girls Fnf 24:13.7
65 61 Between A Walk And A Hard Pace Mne 24:18.2
66 65 Belzona B Xf 24:28.1
67 69 Taylors of Harrogate Xe 24:32.8
68 50 Saint John’s PTA B Team Xe 24:47.8
69 90 Knaresborough Air Cadets Xne 25:04.8
70 70 Meadowside Maidens Fe 25:08.7
71 71 Skylarks Ff 25:31.3
72 80 Richard Taylor Runners Xe 25:43.4
73 75 Harrogate Symphony Orchestra Me 25:51.9
74 79 Harrogate International Festivals Xe 26:00.8
75 72 Aspin Park Academy PTA Team A Mne 26:13.1
76 39 Nidd Valley Ladies Fnfc 26:27.6
77 76 Only When I Laugh MA 27:09.7
78 77 The Ortial Flyers Me 27:22.4
79 48 HACS2 Xe 27:58.4
80 86 Platinumsprint Fne 28:16.7
81 87 Straybirds Fe 28:29.5
82 88 Scrambled Legs Xe 28:47.8
83 78 Mowbray Magic Xf 28:51.1
84 74 Baroque Harrogate & Ripon Me 28:51.8
85 63 CNG2 Me 29:08.7
86 83 God’s Own Xne 30:32.8
87 85 Innovate Fitness Fne 31:06.6
88 81 Signa Technologies Xe 31:13.4
89 84 St Michael’s Hospice Fne 31:40.3
90 89 Knaresborough Silver Band Xe 35:04.6





