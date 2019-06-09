Great Knaresborough Bed Race – results and pictures

Despite some damp conditions and a fairly high river level, the Great Knaresborough Bed Race was a great success.
GH Brooks Men finished first with an impressive time nearly a minute ahead of 2nd place.
As ever, well done to the Knaresborough Lions for organising such a well supported and important event for the town.
|1
|1
|GH Brooks Men
|Mf
|13:40.9
|2
|3
|Knaresborough Striders Men
|Mfc
|14:38.0
|3
|2
|Ripon Runners Men
|Mfc
|15:02.9
|4
|4
|Nidd Valley Men’s A
|Mfc
|15:09.0
|5
|8
|Guardian Alarms
|Mf
|15:50.3
|6
|11
|Flying Pullman
|Xf
|15:50.3
|7
|5
|The Half Moon
|Mf
|15:50.7
|8
|7
|David Lloyd Harrogate
|Mf
|16:00.1
|9
|66
|GH Brooks Pannal Mashups
|Xf
|16:03.6
|10
|9
|Oatlands Junior School – Men
|Mf
|16:12.4
|11
|16
|CNG1
|Mf
|16:20.5
|12
|6
|Nidd Valley Men’s B
|Mfc
|16:28.8
|13
|14
|Blue Bullet Flyers
|Xfc
|16:43.9
|14
|15
|Parkrunners Mixed
|Xf
|16:49.8
|15
|10
|Knaresborough Rugby Club
|Mf
|16:49.8
|16
|55
|Welly Wheelers
|Mf
|16:56.5
|17
|28
|King James School
|Mf
|17:01.9
|18
|17
|The Plodders
|Mf
|17:21.4
|19
|26
|Scotton Scorchers JFC
|Mf
|17:23.6
|20
|13
|Harrogate Harriers Counting Sheep
|Mfc
|17:31.4
|21
|24
|Pannal Dental Clinic
|Mf
|17:42.6
|22
|12
|Ripon Fire Station
|MA
|17:58.4
|23
|22
|Six Pack
|Mf
|18:09.1
|24
|47
|HACS1
|Me
|18:13.1
|25
|60
|Forest School
|Mne
|18:16.2
|26
|45
|Welly Wheeners
|Xf
|18:27.4
|27
|46
|Stockeld Stags
|Me
|18:34.3
|28
|59
|Stray Blokes
|Me
|18:38.8
|29
|19
|Ripon Runners Girls
|Ffc
|18:45.8
|30
|21
|Meadowside Malingerers
|Me
|18:45.9
|31
|25
|Oatlands Infant School
|Mf
|18:47.8
|32
|34
|JPz Mini Disciples of Fitness
|Mjf
|18:58.6
|33
|18
|Stephenson’s Rockets
|Mf
|19:14.2
|34
|31
|Ripon Runners Renegades
|Xfc
|19:16.4
|35
|20
|The Rocket Men
|Me
|19:25.9
|36
|23
|Techbuyer
|Mf
|19:29.1
|37
|37
|RAF Menwith Hill
|MA
|19:39.0
|38
|41
|The Juggernauts
|Mf
|19:42.9
|39
|32
|Welly Wheelettes
|Ff
|20:04.4
|40
|44
|Aspin Avengers
|Me
|20:15.0
|41
|27
|Belzona A
|Mf
|20:37.6
|42
|35
|AFF
|Xf
|21:03.3
|43
|29
|Ripley Castle Stormers
|Mf
|21:04.2
|44
|40
|6th Gear
|Xf
|21:05.0
|45
|58
|CEG
|Me
|21:09.0
|46
|56
|Piccadilly Players
|Xe
|21:11.0
|47
|33
|Harrogate Round Table
|Me
|21:18.2
|48
|30
|Nidd Valley Mixed B
|Xnfc
|21:24.4
|49
|43
|Knaresborough Striders Ladies
|Ffc
|21:27.8
|50
|64
|Team Nonno
|Me
|21:34.1
|51
|42
|Turner’s Tearaways
|Mf
|21:55.9
|52
|38
|Tewit Youth Band
|Mje
|22:03.6
|53
|53
|Knaresborough Strollers
|Mf
|22:07.3
|54
|57
|The Transplants
|Me
|22:15.1
|55
|54
|Welly Wheelies
|Xjf
|22:16.0
|56
|52
|1st Scriven Scouts
|Mjf
|22:21.0
|57
|51
|Raworths Solicitors
|Me
|22:29.5
|58
|73
|Aspin Park Academy PTA Team B
|Mne
|22:52.4
|59
|68
|Yorkshire Cancer Centre Runners
|Xf
|22:59.6
|60
|67
|Park Street Pacers
|XA
|23:29.1
|61
|49
|Saint John’s PTA A Team
|Xe
|23:32.1
|62
|62
|Redcentric
|Mne
|23:50.3
|63
|82
|Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks
|Xne
|24:10.0
|64
|36
|Parkrunners Girls
|Fnf
|24:13.7
|65
|61
|Between A Walk And A Hard Pace
|Mne
|24:18.2
|66
|65
|Belzona B
|Xf
|24:28.1
|67
|69
|Taylors of Harrogate
|Xe
|24:32.8
|68
|50
|Saint John’s PTA B Team
|Xe
|24:47.8
|69
|90
|Knaresborough Air Cadets
|Xne
|25:04.8
|70
|70
|Meadowside Maidens
|Fe
|25:08.7
|71
|71
|Skylarks
|Ff
|25:31.3
|72
|80
|Richard Taylor Runners
|Xe
|25:43.4
|73
|75
|Harrogate Symphony Orchestra
|Me
|25:51.9
|74
|79
|Harrogate International Festivals
|Xe
|26:00.8
|75
|72
|Aspin Park Academy PTA Team A
|Mne
|26:13.1
|76
|39
|Nidd Valley Ladies
|Fnfc
|26:27.6
|77
|76
|Only When I Laugh
|MA
|27:09.7
|78
|77
|The Ortial Flyers
|Me
|27:22.4
|79
|48
|HACS2
|Xe
|27:58.4
|80
|86
|Platinumsprint
|Fne
|28:16.7
|81
|87
|Straybirds
|Fe
|28:29.5
|82
|88
|Scrambled Legs
|Xe
|28:47.8
|83
|78
|Mowbray Magic
|Xf
|28:51.1
|84
|74
|Baroque Harrogate & Ripon
|Me
|28:51.8
|85
|63
|CNG2
|Me
|29:08.7
|86
|83
|God’s Own
|Xne
|30:32.8
|87
|85
|Innovate Fitness
|Fne
|31:06.6
|88
|81
|Signa Technologies
|Xe
|31:13.4
|89
|84
|St Michael’s Hospice
|Fne
|31:40.3
|90
|89
|Knaresborough Silver Band
|Xe
|35:04.6