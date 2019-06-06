CNG Business Coffee Morning at Disability Action Yorkshire celebrates role of volunteers

Please share the news











A coffee morning for businesses held at a Harrogate charity has celebrated the role of volunteers during National Volunteering Week.

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to its local community, CNG staged the event at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Hornbeam Park Headquarters, which was attended by civic dignitaries and business leaders.

For the attendees – including Harrogate Mayor, Cllr Stuart Martin; Harrogate Borough Council leader Richard Cooper; Majestic Hotel manager Matthew Hole and Harrogate BID chairman John Fox – it was an opportunity to meet and speak with charity employees, trustees, customers, trainees and volunteers.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive, said: We are extremely grateful to CNG for hosting this special event on our behalf. Representatives from more than 20 local organisations attended, and it was an opportunity for them to gain a greater understanding of what we do here, at Hornbeam Park, and at our Claro Road residential home. The coffee morning fell right in the middle of National Volunteering week, and we were honoured to have the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Stuart Martin, with us to present certificates to four of our wonderful volunteers. Without volunteers, Disability Action Yorkshire wouldn’t be able to conduct all the services it currently does, and for that alone we owe all of them a huge debt of gratitude.

Harrogate Mayor, Cllr Stuart Martin, added his thanks: Volunteers are the life blood of many organisations and they shouldn’t underestimate the importance of what they do.

Helen Cowie is a new volunteer for Disability Action Yorkshire: At work we do a day to make a difference and I flt I wanted to do. Something popped up on Facebook and I decided to volunteer. I will be a buddy to someone that I have been matched to and just helping them, often just doing day to day things.









