  • v1.jpg
    Charity Supporters! Pictured from left are Harrogate Mayoress, April Martin; The Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Stuart Martin;  Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive, Jackie Snape; and David Skeet,  CNG’s community liaison co-ordinator
  • v25.jpg
  • v26.jpg
  • v27.jpg
  • v28.jpg

CNG Business Coffee Morning at Disability Action Yorkshire celebrates role of volunteers

33 mins ago in Business/Community/Harrogate
Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares

A coffee morning for businesses held at a Harrogate charity has celebrated the role of volunteers during National Volunteering Week.

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to its local community, CNG staged the event at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Hornbeam Park Headquarters, which was attended by civic dignitaries and business leaders.

For the attendees – including Harrogate Mayor, Cllr Stuart Martin; Harrogate Borough Council leader Richard Cooper; Majestic Hotel manager Matthew Hole and Harrogate BID chairman John Fox – it was an opportunity to meet and speak with charity employees, trustees, customers, trainees and volunteers.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive, said:

We are extremely grateful to CNG for hosting this special event on our behalf.

Representatives from more than 20 local organisations attended, and it was an opportunity for them to gain a greater understanding of what we do here, at Hornbeam Park, and at our Claro Road residential home.

The coffee morning fell right in the middle of National Volunteering week, and we were honoured to have the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Stuart Martin, with us to present certificates to four of our wonderful volunteers.

Without volunteers, Disability Action Yorkshire wouldn’t be able to conduct all the services it currently does, and for that alone we owe all of them a huge debt of gratitude.

 

Harrogate Mayor, Cllr Stuart Martin, added his thanks:

Volunteers are the life blood of many organisations and they shouldn’t underestimate the importance of what they do.

Emmi Wainwright, volunteer co-ordinator and Helen Cowie, a new volunteer
Emmi Wainwright, volunteer co-ordinator and Helen Cowie, a new volunteer

Helen Cowie is a new volunteer for Disability Action Yorkshire:

At work we do a day to make a difference and I flt I wanted to do.

Something popped up on Facebook and I decided to volunteer.

I will be a buddy to someone that I have been matched to and just helping them, often just doing day to day things.

 





Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares
  • 3
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*