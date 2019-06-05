Museum of the Moon is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and a sound composition created by award-winning composer Dan Jones
Museum of the Moon: An out of this world experience for the whole family

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, Harrogate International Festivals plays host to an out of this world art installation.

Being staged in St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate, for just over a week from the July 7 – 14, Museum of the Moon is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and a sound composition created by award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Measuring 7m in diameter, the moon features mind-boggling detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, each centimetre of the internally-lit sphere representing 5km of the moon’s surface.

Charlotte Woods, Harrogate International Festivals’ Music & Education Manager, said:

Imagine having the moon close enough to be able to nip over to its dark side and see what’s happening in its nooks. Luke Jerram’s touring artwork Museum of the Moon allows you to do just that – well almost!

This display is an out of world experience, made even more breath-taking by the stunning surroundings of St Wilfrid’s Church.

Museum of the Moon is open daily from 7 – 14 July. Tickets are available to purchase in advance or on the door. Please note that visiting times vary daily so please see the below link below for accurate opening times.

Tickets: Adults £3, Children £1, Under 3s FREE.

https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/harrogate-festival-presents/museumofthemoon/





