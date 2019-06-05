Great Bedfellows! Pictured with Disability Action Yorkshire trainee Issy Cavendish and Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive Jackie Snape are Ortial Technologies employees Alice Salter, Tez Exley, Aaron Beresford, John-Paul Williams and Sophie Phillips
Disability Action Yorkshire gets into bed with Ortial Technologies for charity event

A Harrogate charity has got into bed with a neighbouring business as they prepare to take on a gruelling charity event this weekend. (Saturday, June 8)

Ortial Technologies, on Hornbeam Park, is hoping to raise hundreds of pounds for Disability Action Yorkshire, by competing in this Saturday’s 54th Knaresborough Bed Race.

With this year’s theme being “Yorkshire”, the Ortial team of John-Paul Williams, Tez Exley, Aaron Beresford, Alice Salter, Hayley Atkinson and Elliott Jackson – are dressing their bed as a traditional Dales sheep farm for the parade, before stripping it down to its frame for the all-important race



Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said:

We are very grateful to Ortial for choosing us as their Knaresborough Bed Race charity. It’s great to ‘get into bed’ with them for this wonderful annual event and we shall be cheering very loudly for them.

As a charity we rely on various funding streams to enable us to support disabled people via a wide range of services. These come from a variety of different sources including donations from local businesses such as Ortial Technologies.

 

Sophie Phillips, Ortial Technologies’ marketing manager and Bed Race organiser, said:

Being within touching distance of Disability Action Yorkshire, we thought it would be neighbourly to raise funds for them.

We entered last year’s Bed race and were lucky enough to get a place this year. The team have been training very hard and, all being well, will complete the course without any mishaps and achieve their fundraising target.




 


