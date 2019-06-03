59-year-old cyclist injured and taken to hospital

Please share the news











Following a traffic incident, a 59-year-old man, a cyclist, was admitted for observations to Harrogate District Hospital with head and arm injuries.

Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses and the driver of a green car to come forward after a pedal cyclist was injured in a road traffic collision on

Hookstone Chase. at the junction with Greenfields Road

Between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday 31 May 2019

It involved a red Vauxhall Corsa which was turning right out of the junction and the cyclist, who was riding along Hookstone Chase from the direction of Wetherby Road.

Police are appealing to the occupants of a green car that was turning right into the junction ahead of the cyclist and to anyone else who witnessed the collision and has not already come forward, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

