Harrogate Police

59-year-old cyclist injured and taken to hospital

2 hours ago in Harrogate/News
Please share the news
  • 6
    Shares

Following a traffic incident,  a 59-year-old man, a cyclist, was admitted for observations to Harrogate District Hospital with head and arm injuries.

Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses and the driver of a green car to come forward after a pedal cyclist was injured in a road traffic collision on

  • Hookstone Chase. at the junction with Greenfields Road
  • Between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday 31 May 2019

It involved a red Vauxhall Corsa which was turning right out of the junction and the cyclist,  who was riding along Hookstone Chase from the direction of Wetherby Road.

Police are appealing to the occupants of a green car that was turning right into the junction ahead of the cyclist and to anyone else who witnessed the collision and has not already come forward, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote reference 12190098203 when passing on information.




 


Please share the news
  • 6
    Shares
  • 6
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*