Video: Daredevils, magic & aerial acts as the Continental Circus Berlin comes to Harrogate

1 hour ago in Harrogate/News
The Continental Circus Berlin is in town.

They are pitched-up near to Pannal, in Harrogate and will be there from 29 May to 2 June 2019.

The show comes to you from the producers of the Moscow State Circus and Circus Extreme and it promised an incredible and jaw dropping show.

The show has an array of brilliant Circus acts and is an international Production packed full of comedy, foot-juggling, daredevils, magic & aerial acts, including the Motorbikes inside the Globe of Death!

