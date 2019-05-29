Joint efforts continue to ease Starbeck crossing congestion

Please share the news











Joint efforts to reduce waiting times at the level crossing at Starbeck are continuing from the County Council and Network Rail.

Concerns have been raised locally about the level of congestion on the A59 between Harrogate and Knaresborough when the crossing is down.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: We recognise the concerns about traffic queues and the effects on air quality and are continuing to work with Network Rail to try to reduce the length of time the level crossing is closed for each train passing through.

The proximity of the shops on Starbeck High Street to the road means that providing a bridge or an underpass to remove the level crossing would not only be extremely expensive but would be difficult to deliver and could result in the closure of shops on the High Street.

Cllr Mackenzie said: With Network Rail, we have recently identified signalling improvements that could allow a reduction in the level crossing closure times. Investigations are currently ongoing and we expect to have a better understanding of the potential of this improvement by this autumn. If the proposal is feasible and cost-effective, we will seek to source sufficient funding to enable the proposal to be put in place within the next two years.









