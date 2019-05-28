Video: We join Rock up and Sing! in the build-up for their finale concert

Please share the news











The Rock up and Sing Choir! are getting ready for a finale concert at the Harrogate Convention Centre on the 8 June 2019.

See www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Rock-Up-and-Sing-Finale to book tickets

On Sunday, 26 May 2019, we joined them for rehearsals at Harrogate High School. The choir was formed by Rhiannon Gayle in 2009 and it grew to have five different ensembles.

Rhiannon now wants to put more time to her teenage children and explore other projects. The concert on the 8 June will be the final concert and feature 350 singers.

