Harrogate Café workers’ spa day treat back on thanks to big-hearted Majestic Hotel

A Harrogate hotel has saved the day for staff at a local café after burglars stole their hard-earned tips earmarked to fund a team spa day.

After reading of the raid at Mrs Smith’s Café on Jennyfield Drive, the Majestic Hotel has offered owner Phillipa Smith and her colleagues a day’s luxury spa experience at The Harrogate Spa, when it opens later this year.

As part of the hotel’s extensive £15m programme of refurbishment to become Harrogate’s first DoubleTree by Hilton, £2m is being invested in its former leisure suite.

The work will see it being transformed into a state-of-the-art spa featuring treatment rooms, juice bar, swimming pool, experience shower, steam room and outdoor zen garden.

Majestic Hotel general manager Matthew Hole said: I was disgusted to read about the burglary at Mrs Smith’s café, and in particular that the tip jar had been stolen. We thought one way of showing our support for Phillipa and her team – our colleagues in catering – was to treat them to a day to remember at The Harrogate Spa. When it opens this winter, they will be amongst the first to experience all The Harrogate Spa will have to offer. And I can promise them it will be a day to remember.

Mrs Smith’s café owner Phillipa Smith said: We are incredibly grateful to Matthew and the Majestic Hotel. When I told the staff they were simply thrilled. It’s a wonderful gesture and one we are very much looking forward to taking later this year.







