CNG marks volunteers’ week with 217 days of giving back

Harroagte-based commercial energy supplier CNG is marking Volunteers’ Week 2019 by making it easier for everyone in the business to support causes that matter to them.

The company is set to offer all 217 team members a special ‘Volunteer Day’ from this month to ensure that they can give back, in working time for a cause that matters to them, every year.

“Volunteers’ Week”, which runs from 1-7 June, has been going for 35 years and was designed to celebrate volunteers and recognise the significant contribution they make to society.

Team CNG are no strangers to giving back; the business has worked for years to support a range of causes and recently donated more than 240 hours to Henshaws Arts & Crafts in Knaresborough. This is in addition to having spent an impressive 300 hours planting over 6000 trees as part of its partnership with The Woodland Trust.

Employees are encouraged to suggest causes for the business to support and fundraise for, but this additional flexibility means as well as partaking in team-wide initiatives, they can pick a charity or organisation they feel particularly passionate about and dedicate some specific time to them. The team will also be encouraged to pool and share their volunteer time should they wish, depending on what their cause needs, so the giving back can be flexible for the benefit of everyone.

CNG MD Jacqui Hall said: Volunteering doesn’t have to mean devoting lots of time, but every minute we give back to those that need the support is making a real difference – we’ve seen that first hand. This is something we’ve planned for a while and now is the perfect time to push the button! The team is very passionate and everyone here could tell you a cause they care about, so we thought ‘why not support them in giving back?’ This puts 217 days of volunteer time in the pot for deserving causes and organisations over the next year and we’re so excited to see what our amazing team gets involved with.









