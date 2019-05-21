Disability Action Yorkshire entrepreneur coach Iram Khan, seated, with Denise Baynton, Disability Action Yorkshire’s training operations manager
Disability Action Yorkshire entrepreneur coach Iram Khan, seated, with Denise Baynton, Disability Action Yorkshire’s training operations manager

People’s Postcode Lottery players enable enterprise opportunities for disabled people

10 mins ago in Community/Harrogate
Please share the news

A Harrogate charity has been awarded a significant grant to enable it to launch a new training programme for disabled people.

The £18,878 from People’s Postcode Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will fund a enterprise trainer for 12-months at Disability Action Yorkshire – which supports disabled people by providing them with skills to live more independent and fulfilled lives.

Iram Khan has extensive professional experience in training and development management, and will provide coaching to disabled people who aspire to become self-employed.

She has previously taught both students and teachers her self-made enterprise model.

Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive Jackie Snape said:

We are thrilled to have been awarded this funding from People’s Postcode Trust, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It will make a massive difference to the people we work with.

Iram’s role is to provide business and management training to disabled people who want to start their own enterprise, and with the funding we will be able to use the most effective services and equipment.

Having Iram join our team is great news for us and also for any disabled person wanting to become self-employed. With Iram’s skills and experience we will be able to support people who are wanting to make that journey.



Iram said:

I am really looking forward to working at Disability Action Yorkshire. My goal is to show disabled people that they can reach their work aspirations.

Despite the fact that more than 3.7million disabled people have jobs in the UK, this is still an incredibly low figure in comparison to non-disabled people, which is something we need to change.

I will use my teaching experience to provide learners with new skills and information about enterprise. I hope my lessons will inspire and encourage the students on their journey to self-employment.




 

 


Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*