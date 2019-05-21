People’s Postcode Lottery players enable enterprise opportunities for disabled people

Please share the news













A Harrogate charity has been awarded a significant grant to enable it to launch a new training programme for disabled people.

The £18,878 from People’s Postcode Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will fund a enterprise trainer for 12-months at Disability Action Yorkshire – which supports disabled people by providing them with skills to live more independent and fulfilled lives.

Iram Khan has extensive professional experience in training and development management, and will provide coaching to disabled people who aspire to become self-employed.

She has previously taught both students and teachers her self-made enterprise model.

Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive Jackie Snape said: We are thrilled to have been awarded this funding from People’s Postcode Trust, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It will make a massive difference to the people we work with. Iram’s role is to provide business and management training to disabled people who want to start their own enterprise, and with the funding we will be able to use the most effective services and equipment. Having Iram join our team is great news for us and also for any disabled person wanting to become self-employed. With Iram’s skills and experience we will be able to support people who are wanting to make that journey.

Iram said: I am really looking forward to working at Disability Action Yorkshire. My goal is to show disabled people that they can reach their work aspirations. Despite the fact that more than 3.7million disabled people have jobs in the UK, this is still an incredibly low figure in comparison to non-disabled people, which is something we need to change. I will use my teaching experience to provide learners with new skills and information about enterprise. I hope my lessons will inspire and encourage the students on their journey to self-employment.







