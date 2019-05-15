Hotel Chocolat trials new lock-in experience

Please share the news











33 Shares

What could go wrong, being locked in a chocolate shop!

Hotel Chocolat in Harrogate are one of only 3 stores in the company to trial a new type of event – the Birthday Lock-In Experience.

The Harrogate store has been open for 10-years and as a group there are stores in 168 locations.

This week they trialled a new concept with around 8 people at the shop. They arrived after store closing time and literally locked-in (or other people locked out).

The lucky ones got try a set menu of of salted chocolate caramel, along with a cocoa cocktail.

Hannah Cosgriff is the Store Manager for Harrogate and been with them 5-years, Fiona Coles has been with the company 8-years. Both talk with great enthusiasm about the business and chocolate.

Hannah said: People often ask me, do you not get fed up with chocolate, and the answer is always no – I eat chocolate every day! On the night we take people through a set menu in an interactive way, explaining about each of the chocolates and how to taste them.

Fiona said: It’s call about the experience. Hotel Chocolat always aims to be innovative and quirky and I think this is part of that. The evening went really well and we have received good feedback. Although this evening was salted caramel, there are other menus to choose from, like cake and bake – but we tailor the evenings. We are looking forward to running more of these.

These are bound to be popular events and a great addition to the retail scene of the town. A retail business looking at alternative angles to connect with its customer base can only well.









Please share the news











33 Shares