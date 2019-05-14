Harrogate BID release town centre map, helping people experience more of the town

Please share the news











The Harrogate BID have produced a free town centre map that will be available in many shops. The map divides the centre in four quarters, Kings, Montpellier, Victoria and West Park.

The map is all about encouraging visitors to the town centre to explore all areas, not just the very centre and it is aimed at locals and tourists.

John Fox, chairman of the Harrogate BID said: We are really pleased that we have launched a Harrogate town centre map and it has been very well received by large and small independent shops across the town. It’s all about moving people out of the centre to the edge, the Montpellier, the Kings and West Park quarter. Each quarter has a really unique selling point and we are aiming over the next year to promote each quarter to local residents and visitors to the town.

Sally Monkman of Boho Chic said: Bojo Chic is part of the west quarter and we are delighted at the initiative to promote the town. I think it is important as it promotes areas of the town that visitors don’t necessarily know very well. We hope that by promoting the map that customers will find all the local independent stores that otherwise may not have even know they were there.

Keren Shaw of Weetons Food Hall said: We delighted to be involved with the BID story and think they are doing a fantastic job. The map will be great for tourists and local people. It will serve as a reminder to what fantastic businesses there are in Harrogate and open their eyes to businesses they didn’t even know existed.

See the video:

Nathan George, general manager at the West Park Hotel, said: We are in full support of the Harrogate BID. The map will be a great addition to the town and bring people up to the West Park and support our businesses.









