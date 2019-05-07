  • Bilton-Gala-2019_042.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_041.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_011.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_039.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_038.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_035.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_009.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_034.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_033.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_031.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_044.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_036.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_030.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_029.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_028.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_027.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_026.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_022.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_019.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_017.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_015.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_032.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_012.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_008.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_006.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_005.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_003.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_002.jpg
  • Bilton-Gala-2019_001.jpg

Bilton Gala pulls in the crowds despite tricky weather

2 hours ago in Harrogate/News
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

Bilton Gala organisers say that around 3,000 people came through the gates on Monday, 6 May 2019, despite the bad weather.

The event from Richard Taylor school featured the Drakes of Hazard and Dangerous Steve, along with an array of stalls and other attractions.

Stuart Frost, Chairman of Bilton Gala, said:

Despite the poor weather on Monday, we still had a good turnout for Bilton Gala. Everyone enjoyed the day and our arena acts, ‘Dangerous Steve’ and ‘The Drakes of Hazzard’, certainly wowed the crowds.

We’d like to thank all of those who came along to support the event, including our fantastic team of volunteers who helped on the gates and with the big clean-up afterwards.

It’s very much appreciated.





Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*