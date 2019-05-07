Bilton Gala pulls in the crowds despite tricky weather

Bilton Gala organisers say that around 3,000 people came through the gates on Monday, 6 May 2019, despite the bad weather.
The event from Richard Taylor school featured the Drakes of Hazard and Dangerous Steve, along with an array of stalls and other attractions.
Stuart Frost, Chairman of Bilton Gala, said:
Despite the poor weather on Monday, we still had a good turnout for Bilton Gala. Everyone enjoyed the day and our arena acts, ‘Dangerous Steve’ and ‘The Drakes of Hazzard’, certainly wowed the crowds.
We’d like to thank all of those who came along to support the event, including our fantastic team of volunteers who helped on the gates and with the big clean-up afterwards.
It’s very much appreciated.