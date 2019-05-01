New York fashion house events planner takes on key role at Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel

An experienced events planner has swapped the glitz and glamour of New York for the elegance and beauty of Harrogate, as she takes up a key role in one of the town’s best-known hotels.

Philly Smith, who has spent the last three years working predominantly for fashion houses in the American city, has been appointed as wedding planner at the Majestic Hotel, which is nearing the completion of a £15m transformation.

The hotel, which is one of the spa town’s most familiar landmarks, was purchased in November 2016 by the privately-owned family run Cairn Group, who have signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to relaunch it as Harrogate’s first DoubleTree, following the significant investment.

In the short time that Philly has been at The Majestic, she has already organised a highly successful weekend wedding showcase, and is currently putting together a series of other events to give would be brides and grooms the opportunity to view the newly refurbished public and guest rooms.

Philly said: The Majestic Hotel has always been a landmark of style and elegance and a very popular venue for wedding receptions, bolstered by our extensive gardens that make a superb backdrop for the wedding photos. Once the £15m transformation has been completed later this year, it will be an even bigger draw for brides and grooms looking for the perfect venue to hold their big day. Whilst living in New York for the last three years, I have planned and executed many weddings and events, and have come to enjoy every stage of the bridal process, from the early planning right through to the big day itself. This is something I’m looking forward to continuing here, at the Majestic Hotel.









Matthew Hole, Majestic Hotel general manager, said: We are delighted to welcome Philly to the Majestic Hotel team, in what is going to be a very exciting year for us. She brings with her experience and enthusiasm and has already made a big impact with clients and colleagues alike.

The next Majestic Wedding Showcase Day will be held on Saturday, July 13. Additionally, the hotel will be holding a series of “Wedding Wednesday Open Evenings”, with the first being held on 29 May 2019.







