Harrogate Fundraising Group named Fundraising Group of the Year by terminal illness charity Marie Curie

1 hour ago in Community/Harrogate

The Fundraising Group has been named Fundraising Group of the Year by the terminal illness Marie Curie at their second annual Fundraising Excellence ceremony in London.

The awards were held to celebrate the many people who have dedicated hours of hard work and commitment to support Marie Curie through various fundraising activities and raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to help the charity provide care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families.

The Harrogate Fundraising Group was nominated for the award because of their amazing fundraising efforts which raised over £20,000 in their first year. As well as hosting numerous fundraising collections, the group have held successful events such as the family fun day rugby at Harrogate RUFC which raised over £5000, which is taking place again this Bank Holiday weekend.

The group has a jam-packed fundraising event calendar, in February they raised £10,600 with the Fire Walk, next up they have a Royal Ascot Day on the 20th June at The Pavilions and will end the year with a Last Night at the Proms concert at the Royal Hall.

Harrogate Fundraising Group Treasurer, Jo Finnegan said:

We are delighted to have been named Fundraising Group of the year, we are all committed to increasing our fundraising year on year so that we can help deliver more Marie Curie nursing hours in Harrogate. We all know first-hand how important Marie Curie is to people with a terminal illness and their families as every member of the group has a personal connection to Marie Curie.



Meredith Niles, Marie Curie’s Director of Fundraising and Engagement said:

It was an honour to attend the Fundraising Excellence Awards to thank our valued supporters for all they do for Marie Curie and the many people and their families they have helped to support.

The Harrogate Fundraising Group are such an inspiration who have gone above and beyond for the charity. Everyone at Marie Curie is so grateful for their support. We hope that receiving this award as recognition of their efforts shows how important they are to us. Without everything they do, we cannot continue our vital work.

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading charity for people living with any terminal illness, and their families. The charity offers expert nursing care, guidance and support to help people get the most from the time they have left.





