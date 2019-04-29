First taste of the exclusive Henshaws blonde ale

Henshaws Beer Festival sponsors Jelf and CNG were the first to taste the new Henshaws brew at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre last week.

The Yorkshire rhubarb and ginger ale is the result of collaborations between four local breweries: Daleside Brewery, Cold Bath Brewing, Roosters and Harrogate Brewing Co.

Henshaws have just announced that the name of the new brew will be ‘Br-ale, Henshaws root and fruit beer’ which is a combination of the names suggested by competition winners Alexander Edwards and Rachel Gregory. Runners up Karen Fox with Henshaws Brewbarb and Jane Litherland-Duffy with Beltane Brew also win a pair of tickets each to the event which takes place on Saturday 11th May at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Br-ale is described as a thirst quenching 4.8% Blonde beer made with malt from Thomas Fawcett Maltsters in Castleford, Yorkshire forced rhubarb from Oldroyd’s near Leeds, root ginger, Yorkshire water and fruity U.S. Cascade hops.

The brewers have used Roosters Brewery ‘house yeast’ and added the rhubarb and root ginger part way through the fermentation to subtly infuse the beer with these flavours.

Laura Claringbold from CNG said: Doing things in the community is one of our core values, so when we got the email about the beer festival we were very excited. We’ve loved coming out of the office and seeing what sponsorship actually means, as well as trying the beer, which is very quaffable.

Louise Elliott from Jelf added: We like to work with local charities, and if you can do something at work you can enjoy that’s great. The beer is refreshing and light and very drinkable.

Tickets for Henshaws Beer Festival are £12 in advance or £15 on the door, which includes tokens for 4 half pints, a keepsake glass and festival programme. Available now from local venues including Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre café, Marigold Café and Six Poor Folk or buy online via Eventbrite: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/beer-festival/