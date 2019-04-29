EnviroVent wins leading industry award

EnviroVent, the Harrogate-based manufacturer of ventilation solutions, is celebrating winning ‘Domestic Ventilation Product of the Year’ at the 25th annual H&V News Awards for its innovative ATMOS® system.

ATMOS® is the first ever smart range of PIV (Positive Input Ventilation) solutions, with five different units designed to improve indoor air quality and eradicate the problem of condensation and mould growth in all types and sizes of homes.

Shortlisted alongside five other manufacturers, EnviroVent was presented the award at a glittering ceremony hosted by Comedian and Presenter Josh Widdicombe, on Thursday 25th April at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London.

Andy Makin, Managing Director of EnviroVent, said: We are thrilled that the ATMOS® range has been crowned the 2019 Domestic Ventilation Product of the Year. We would like to thank our team in Harrogate, who put a great deal of effort and dedication into developing the product. Winning this esteemed award is testament to their hard work, skills and innovation.

The H&V News Awards is recognised as one of the most prestigious accolades within the heating and ventilation industry. It celebrates and rewards excellence for the most forward thinking and highest achievements across the building services sector.

EnviroVent has a manufacturing plant for ventilation systems and a distribution site, located on two separate sites on Hornbeam Business Park in Harrogate. The company supplies some of the top UK housebuilders, as well as local authorities, housing associations and homeowner.







