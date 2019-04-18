Harrogate Water shows year-on growth of 40%

Harrogate Spring has cemented its position as the UK’s number one out-of-home bottled water brand after another year of double-digit growth.

The company’s sales surged by more than 11 per cent, three times the market growth for plain bottled water in the UK.

The company has seen gains in a number of key strategic areas including the grocery and foodservice sectors, has continued strong growth in export and travel markets and has secured greater demand for premium glass products in hospitality.

There has also been stronger demand for its Thirsty Planet charity brand.

Harrogate Spring commands 19 per cent of the out-of-home market for still bottled water, more than twice that of the next competitor.

Harrogate Spring’s glass sales showed growth of 40 per cent, buoyed by on-trade demand.

Sales and marketing director Rob Pickering said: Demand for bottled water is still showing strong growth but our trajectory is three times that of the market and we have cemented our position as the leading out-of-home bottled water brand. The business switched to using more than 50 per cent UK-sourced recycled content in PET bottles in 2018 and this commitment to sustainability and leadership in environmental packaging has been a key driver in the marketplace. Becoming the official water of the Royal Albert Hall has underlined our premium positioning as the oldest and original British bottled water brand and presents exceptional new opportunities for brand exposure.

CEO James Cain OBE said: Investment in state-of-the-art facilities to establish a centre of excellence in Harrogate has been crucial to our growth strategy, allowing our family-owned business to compete with multi-nationals in a crowded marketplace. Success does not come easily and it’s a huge testament to our team and the hard work of everybody across the business.

The company’s recycling partnership with Keep Britain Tidy and its use of recycled content were cited by UK foodservice giant Brakes in naming Harrogate Water its Sustainability Partner of the Year and overall Supplier of the Year. The company was also Service Partner of the Year, with service of almost 100 per cent. Brakes described Harrogate Water as “standing head and shoulders” in the naturally sourced water category.

Harrogate Water’s Incredible Shrinking Bottle recycling initiative with Keep Britain Tidy encourages recycling of PET water bottles. All Harrogate Water packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and both glass and PET bottles are made using at least 50 per cent recycled content. The Harrogate bottling facility is a global showcase for environmental efficiency and has been zero to landfill for almost a decade. The company works to the highest international standard ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management.

Ethical brand Thirsty Planet supports the work of independent British charity Pump Aid, which provides clean water and improved sanitation for rural communities in sub-Saharan Africa. More than £2.3 million has been raised since the brand’s launch in 2007 , with £135,000 being added in the last 12 months.

In additon to The Royal Albert Hall, Harrogate Spring is the official water of Ascot Racecourse, Royal Ascot, England and GB Hockey and Yorkshire Cricket.







