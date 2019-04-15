Yorkshire change management expert joins national employee experience awards judging panel

A Bardsey businesswoman will be judging a national competition that celebrates the value and investment that businesses make in their staff.

The UK Employee Experience Awards recognise and celebrate excellent employee reward, retention, and support measures organisations undertake to develop a productive workforce and strengthen their companies from within.

Olga Wormald, the managing director of NOW Consultancy, will be one of a panel of experts the finalists will present to on the morning of the awards -being held at Park Plaza Riverbank, London, on May 15 – before choosing the winners.

For her part, Olga has more than 15 years’ experience working with some of the country’s best-known leisure and retail businesses, including ASDA, Hallmark, EasyJet and Bourne Leisure, leading the delivery of customer and employee focussed change programmes, where experience is key.

Olga said: For the last four years I have been invited to judge the Customer Experience Awards, and it’s my honour to be now judging the Employee Experience Awards. My role within businesses is to effect change, and in order for it to be successful, employee engagement is crucial. An engaged, productive and happy workforce is the key to the success of any organisation, and these awards are here to celebrate those firms who go above and beyond the norm in order to achieve it. I’m very much looking forward to meeting my fellow judges on the day, and hearing from the finalists about the lengths they are going to in motivating and retaining their employees.







