Harrogate and Knaresborough Alliance for Less Traffic (HALT) official campaign launch

10 hours ago in Harrogate/News

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Alliance for Less Traffic (HALT) officially launched their campaign on Satruday, 13 April 2019,  in the town centre of Harrogate.

It is an initiative that has come from the Nidd Gorge Community Action Group and the announcement that North Yorkshire County Council is holding a 12-week engagement process where the public can have their views on the congestion problem and solutions for Harrogate.

Further details on the congestion engagement here http://www.northyorks.gov.uk/harrogatecongestion (from 15 April 2019)

HALT say they have 200 volunteers that will be delivering 48,000 leaflets across 28 wards in the district.  The leaflets have been paid for by a crowd funding appeal on their  Facebook page.

Click on the video below.

 

 




Please share the news
  • 116
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

2 Comments

  1. Why would it attract traffic from the M62 into Knaresborough and Harrogate? Tavelling from where to where?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*