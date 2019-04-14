Harrogate and Knaresborough Alliance for Less Traffic (HALT) official campaign launch

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Alliance for Less Traffic (HALT) officially launched their campaign on Satruday, 13 April 2019, in the town centre of Harrogate.

It is an initiative that has come from the Nidd Gorge Community Action Group and the announcement that North Yorkshire County Council is holding a 12-week engagement process where the public can have their views on the congestion problem and solutions for Harrogate.

Further details on the congestion engagement here http://www.northyorks.gov.uk/harrogatecongestion (from 15 April 2019)

HALT say they have 200 volunteers that will be delivering 48,000 leaflets across 28 wards in the district. The leaflets have been paid for by a crowd funding appeal on their Facebook page.

