Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel open doors to future brides & grooms at inaugural wedding showcase

A Harrogate town-centre hotel undergoing a £15m transformation has said “I do” to Harrogate couples looking to tie-the-knot at a special event this weekend. (Saturday, April 13)

This Saturday The Majestic Hotel Harrogate – which is nearing the completion of a major 18-month programme of renovation and refurbishment to become a DoubleTree by Hilton – is staging the first of a regular series of wedding showcase days and evenings.

Being held between 11am and 3pm at the Ripon Road venue, the event will see seven of the Majestic Hotel’s public rooms set up for different features of a wedding – wedding ceremony, wedding breakfast, evening function, dinner dance and drinks reception.

Those attending will be greeted with a glass of fizz on arrival, given tours of the function rooms by the hotel’s wedding team and treated to canapes and a goodie-bag.

The hotel, which is one of the spa town’s most familiar landmarks, was purchased in November 2016 by the privately-owned family run Cairn Group, who have signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to relaunch as Harrogate’s first DoubleTree, following the significant investment.









Majestic Hotel Harrogate Wedding Planner Philly Smith, who joined the hotel in January 2019 following a stint working in New York as an event planner for a fashion house, said: We are delighted that we are now at the stage where we can start to show off our function rooms, in this case to forthcoming brides and grooms. Those coming on the day will be able to see the rooms dressed for the different elements of a wedding, from the ceremony right through to the evening reception, as well as learning about the different wedding packages we have to offer. There will also be some very generous incentives for couples that confirm on the day! And whilst there is some final detail work still to be done before we become a DoubleTree by Hilton, visitors will get a flavour of what the finished product will look like. The Majestic Hotel has always been a landmark of style and elegance and a very popular venue for wedding receptions, bolstered by our extensive gardens that make a superb backdrop for the wedding photos. Thanks to the investment from the Cairn Group, we are confident it will once again grow in popularity as a destination for wedding parties, large and small, from across the whole of Harrogate and Yorkshire.

Following this Saturday’s event, the Majestic Wedding Showcase Days will be held every second Saturday, every three months – July 13, October 12, January 11 and April 11.

Additionally, the hotel will be holding a series of “Wedding Wednesday Open Evenings”, being held the last Wednesday of every month, starting on May 29.

Whilst those wishing to attend the first Majestic Weddings Showcase Day are asked to register their interest at the below link, however, no one will be turned away if they haven’t done so.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-majestic-wedding-showcase-tickets-58360367430







