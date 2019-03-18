Shakin’ Stevens at the Royal Hall in Harrogate

Shakin’ Stevens was the biggest selling singles artist of the 80’s and is now coming towards of a European tour with over 30 dates played. From Harrogate he was in Edinburgh then Glasgow, in fact the whole tour had very few nights off

Stevens is still plenty of albums though with Gold and Platinum from 12 studio albums.

Talking about his visit to Harrogate, Shakin Stevens said: One of the most interesting aspects of my European and UK Tour, has been the unusual, and characterful venues, as well as the great audiences. The Royal Hall, in Harrogate, delivered both! One of the original, important theatres of it’s time, still in exceptional condition – together with a very appreciative audience! It’s good to know that these prestigious venues will continue for the future generations of musicians, and those wishing to see and hear them perform.







