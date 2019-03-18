  • Shakin-Stevens-Harrogate.jpg
  • SHakin-Stevens-Harrogate-2.jpg
  • SHakin-Stevens-Harrogate-4.jpg
  • SHakin-Stevens-Harrogate-3.jpg
    Shakin Stevens Harrogate
  • Shakin-Stevesn-Harrogate.jpg
  • Royal-Hall-Harrogate.jpg

Shakin’ Stevens at the Royal Hall in Harrogate

Published on in Culture/Harrogate

Shakin’ Stevens was the biggest selling singles artist of the 80’s and is now coming towards of a European tour with over 30 dates played. From Harrogate he was in Edinburgh then Glasgow, in fact  the whole tour had very few nights off

Stevens is still plenty of albums though with Gold and Platinum from 12 studio albums.

Talking about his visit to Harrogate, Shakin Stevens said:

One of the most interesting aspects of my European and UK Tour, has been the unusual, and characterful venues, as well as the great audiences.

The Royal Hall, in Harrogate, delivered both!

One of the original, important theatres of it’s time, still in exceptional condition – together with a very appreciative audience!

It’s good to know that these prestigious venues will continue for the future generations of musicians, and those wishing to see and hear them perform.




Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*