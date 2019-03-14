Success for Rossett musicians at Harrogate Competitive Festival

Young musicians at Rossett School are celebrating success at the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama.

Saxophone group ‘Saxophonix’ were delighted to retain their trophy for the third year running when they were announced as winners of the Woodwind Group (Year 13 & Under) category, while the school’s clarinet choir came second in the same section.

Year 13 student Leah Waddington also added to Rossett’s success when she came second in the open age category for woodwind solo, after playing two absolutely stunning pieces which gained her a distinction.

Music teacher Fiona Waddington said: Many people commented on how wonderful it was to see Rossett School’s music department at this event, and our students certainly did us proud. We have a very vibrant and creative musical output at the school, and offer our students a varied range of opportunities to get involved. “The Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama is a wonderful celebration of the musical talent from across our district, and we enjoyed being part of it.

The students in Saxophonix were: Lauren Edwards and George Papadopoullos (year 8), Niamh Cunningham (year 10), Sam Gilmartin (year 11), Freya Prince (year 12), and Emily Cawthorne, Amy Potter, Caitlin Cunningham and Leah Waddington (year 13).

George, Sam, Emily, Caitlin, Freya, Amy and Leah also played in the clarinet choir, alongside Tom Hawkins (year 12).

Ms Waddington added: Our clarinet and saxophone teacher Matthew McGuffie has been doing some great work with our clarinet choir and their performance was outstanding. Both the clarinet and saxophone groups gained distinctions and received some excellent comments from the adjudicator. The icing on the cake came when Leah did so well in the highly competitive woodwind solo, even though it was the first year she had entered this category. We are very proud of them all.







