Voices across the water – American youth choir from Florida joins Harrogate School choir

An American youth choir from Florida is to join a Harrogate School choir to present a concert of choral delights in support of charity

Newsome Chorus from Lithia, Florida combine with Brackenfield School Choir in Harrogate to perform a programme of songs from both sides of the Atlantic

Wednesday 17 March 2019, 3.00pm at St Wilfrid’s Parish Church, Duchy Road, HG1 2EY Harrogate

Two youth choirs will join together on Sunday 17 March 2019 at 3pm to perform a concert in thr surroundings of the grade 1 listed, St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.

A programme of songs from Yorkshire to Africa will be presented by these two splendid choirs. The 70 strong mixed choir of Newsome Chorus, is on a first time performance tour to the UK from Lithia, Florida. The students, aged 15-18 years have fundraised for the last two years to be able to visit England and are looking forward to sharing their music with the people and visitors of Harrogate. The singers have won numerous accolades in the US for the quality and clarity of their singing. In addition to singing in Harrogate the Chorus will perform in Stratford upon Avon and at Southwark Cathedral in London

Joining the Newsome Chorus is the Brackenfield School Choir from Harrogate. The choir has the wonderful claim to fame of being invited to open the 1917 Tour de Yorkshire celebrations at the National Railway Museum in York. The choir performed “Medley for Yorkshire” for over 200 guests including Sir Gary Verity, The French Ambassador to the UK, and the General Director of the Tour de France. More recently, the choir sang, in the presence of the Mayor of Harrogate, at the launch of the St Wilfrid’s Church World War 1 Centenary Exhibition. In 2014, Brackenfield Choristers were champions at the Harrogate Competitive Festival.

Newsome Chorus director, Jeffry Bogue, said: We are thrilled to be performing in the Brackenfield School Choir at St Wilfrid’s Church. It is a magnificent venue for our shared concert and is a particular pleasure for us. Our students have been looking forward all year to their UK tour, and being able to visit such a lovely city with great musical links really helps to open their eyes to the world beyond the United States. This tour allows our students to develop their musical capabilities and to consolidate their ability to perform as as a group. At the same time, sharing the concert stage with the Brackenfield School Choir adds a special oportunity for our singers to meet and exchange with local performers from another part of the world who share common interest that crosses all boundaries – a shared love of music.

Nicola Matthews, Headteacher at Brackenfield School, said: We are delighted to have been invited to perform with the Newsome Chorus to complement their programme of song and music. The enjoyment that our pupils receive from performing will be clear for all to see; it should be an excellent afternoon for everyone.

The programme includes:

The Rhythm of Life/I Got Rhythm

Medley for Yorkshire

Memories of the Great War

Songs from Stage and Screen

I Sing Because I’m Happy – Arr.Rollo Dillworth

Indodana – Arr. Michael Barrett

Down to the Water to Pray – Arr. Larry Harris

Sleep – Eric Whitacre

Tshotsholoza – trad. Nguni Song

The Isle is Full of Noises – Bob Chilcott

Amavolovolo – Arr. Rudolph de Beer

The two choirs will each make separate appearances, singing their flagship pieces.

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and are available on the door, or in advance from St Wilfrid’s Parish Office between 9.30-1.30pm Tel: Pam Grant on 01423 509971

All proceeds will go to support two charities – St Wilfrid’s Church Development Fund and Home Farm Trust, a national charity which supports those with learning disabilities.

Newsome Chorus

Jeff Bogue, Director In a little town called Lithia, at a High School named Newsome, there is a choral program that inspires its students to be their best and to sing with all their heart. The students in this program work with passion and have earned many outstanding awards through the years. In addition to regular performances in Disney’s Candlelight Ceremony and awards at competitions throughout the country, the Newsome Chorus has also received two prestigious invitations to perform for the American Choral Directors Association Conferences. The top choral convention in America.