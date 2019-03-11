Rossett students put on an impressive performance of The Little Shop of Horrors
Rossett students put on an impressive performance of The Little Shop of Horrors

Talented students triumph with quirky show

Published on in Education/Harrogate

Rossett School students displayed their impressive theatrical talents recently when they presented the quirky sci-fi musical The Little Shop of Horrors.

Catchy songs, laugh-out-loud lines, expert choreography, inspired costumes and imaginative scenery were all delivered with a professionalism worthy of the West End stage.

The show, a firm favourite with audiences across the world, was brought to life brilliantly by students from all years who, with the guidance of teachers in the Drama and Music departments, created a stunning production.

Molly Hudson and Tom Hawkins were superb in the lead roles of Audrey and Seymour. Molly showcased both a beautiful voice and an impressively perfected accent, while Tom displayed a real flair for comedy throughout.



Rossett students put on an impressive performance of The Little Shop of Horrors

Supporting them were Toby Breeze as the manic, cantankerous Mr Mushnik and Harvey Kennedy as the mean dentist Orin Scrivello. And Holly Higlett as Audrey II almost stole the show from behind the scenes with a flawless performance from inside the plant!

The charismatically sassy chorus of Kylah Paul, Aliya Bridge, Ava Nurthen, Esmee Howie, Alice Bristow, Alyssa McHardy and Emily Pawson added some excellent comic-one liners, while a dedicated supporting cast, very professional looking set and sensational band ensured the final elements of the show came together perfectly.

English teacher Elizabeth Collins said:

The students really wowed the audience with their amazing talents across all areas of the production. Judging by the enthusiastic applause at curtain call, the show is sure to go down as a highlight in the memories of many of our students, teachers and parents.

Congratulations on a wonderful performance and well done to all involved.




Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*