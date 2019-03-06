More Tour de Yorkshire road shows announced

Welcome to Yorkshire has announced its latest batch of Tour de Yorkshire roadshows which will be taking place across the county.

10 new dates have been confirmed on the back of the 20 roadshows that have already taken place. The locations are as follows:

Wednesday 6th March – Ripon

Thursday 14th March – Kippax

Monday 18th March – Hunmanby

Tuesday 19th March – Whitby

Wednesday 20th March – Pontefract

Thursday 21st March – Harrogate

Tuesday 26th March – Middleham

Thursday 28th March – Grosmont

Thursday 4th April – Otley

Tuesday 7th April – Robin Hood’s Bay

Full details on the locations and how to register can be found at www.letouryorkshire.com/roadshows









The Tour de Yorkshire road shows are organised in partnership with local authorities and offer a whole host of information, not just on the race itself, but on the publicity caravan, sportive, and various other community engagement initiatives.

There is also a dedicated section on how local businesses and community groups can make the most of the race passing through, and an opportunity for people to ask any questions they might have about this year’s event.

This year’s race – taking place between 2-5 May – looks set to attract the strongest-ever field with the UCI Road World Championships also taking place in the county in September.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: The Tour de Yorkshire wouldn’t be what it is without the tremendous support of people right across the county, and these roadshows help them get fully informed and excited about the race. They also offer tips on how to benefit from the massive influx of people that will visit Yorkshire over the four days of action, and how we can celebrate our county in front of a truly global audience. The roadshows we have hosted so far this year have been a huge success and I am pleased that more have been added to the calendar so we can get even more people involved.