Allerton Park Waste Recovery Park need members for Stakeholder Panel

Allerton Waste Recovery Park is setting up a new Stakeholder Panel.

The panel aims to bring together a range of community, environment and industry representatives, who will look at ideas to raise local awareness of waste-related issues, including promoting recycling and reuse.

The facility deals with waste from across North Yorkshire.

Colin Fletcher, Account Director for Amey, which manages Allerton Waste Recovery Park (AWRP) said: With waste and recycling very much in the news, we want to set up a Stakeholder Panel which can bring new ideas and insights from their communities. Our facility has an on-site visitor and education centre – which has already welcomed more than 1,000 local residents since it opened – and we’re also hoping the panel can provide feedback and help shape our visitor experience.

The panel will meet twice a year at AWRP, which is based near Knaresborough.

Community or environment-related groups based in York or North Yorkshire who would like to nominate a representative to attend should contact allison.darling@amey.co.uk

AWRP, which is operated by Amey on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council and the City of York Council, treats up to 320,000 tonnes of waste each year.

As well as using waste to generate enough electricity to power at least 40,000 homes, the facility also features technology that sorts the incoming household waste to extract some materials that are suitable for recycling. Food waste is also separated and sent to an anaerobic digester where it creates renewable energy.







