“Green for go” as developers get in the swing for new homes on the edge of historic Yorkshire golf course

Published on in Knaresborough/News

Developers have teed up the start of a £2.5m project that will see three luxury family homes brought to life near the edge of a historic Yorkshire golf course.

As part of the development overlooking Ripon City Golf Club – which famously counted record-breaking Open winner Harry Vardon among its past professionals – a year’s green fees are included in the asking price.

The trio of individually-designed homes – known as Green Meadows, Fairway, and The Poplars – are being built on Palace Road on the edge of the city by North Yorkshire OJ Developments, based near Knaresborough.



All three of the properties are available to reserve now off-plan, with a completion date scheduled for winter 2019.

For golf enthusiasts, their location could not be better. They are just a short shot away from Ripon City Golf Club, whose current rural location at the back of Palace Road dates back to 1908.

The club has embarked on a series of upgrades since its centenary year in 2008, when it invited renowned golf course architect Howard Swann to carry out a full review.

With a new clubhouse balcony opening last summer as part of these changes, the club is widely regarded as one of the most-improved in Yorkshire.

Launched to market through the Ripon office of Linley & Simpson, prices for the four double-bedroomed detached houses range between £800,000 and £835,000.





