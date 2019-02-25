Harrogate not-for-profit organisation urges people to consider a career in caring

Not-for-profit, Carers’ Resource in Harrogate have joined the national recruitment drive to help fill the 110,000 social care jobs in the UK.

The government launched the initiative to fill the gap in social care jobs this month and have released some interesting statistics:

More than 1.45 million people currently work in social care, workforce bigger than the NHS

An additional 650,000 workers will be needed by 2035 due to an ageing population

Staff turnover rate in the sector is 30.7%, equating to nearly 400,000 people leaving care jobs every year

Carers’ Resource has a turnover of only 6%

The campaign is titled “Every Day Is Different” and follows the publication of a report on the NHS workforce warning of growing staff shortages across the sector.

Sam Dawson is the Head of Care as Carers’ Resource in Harrogate.

Sam Dawson said: We are part of Skills for Care, which is the government funded national response to the short-fall in resources. In the UK, people are living longer and the care industry is now in the top-10 industries in terms of numbers employed.

Many people have very set ideas of what working in social care is about, something that Sam is keen to dispel.

Sam Dawson said: When people think of care they often think of intimate care, but most people can manage that. We need to bust the myths a little on what care is about. Most of what we do is about helping people keep their dignity and living independently at home. Often our carers can be the only person someone will see all-day and it is important that someone has a smile on their face. It can be a personally very rewording area to be in, every day is different.

Often it is viewed as an area that is more of a stop-gap job.

Sam Dawson said: Working in social care can offer a lot of benefits. It’s a strong sector to work in, often with flexibility in working. But more than that, there are opportunities for funded training and career progression. I have staff members that have worked from the ground-up and are now part of our management team. But when some areas are becoming more difficult, perhaps areas like high street retailing., social care can give an opportunity to work in a buoyant area and with good rates of pay.

Carers’ Resource are holding a drop-in open morning on Wednesday, 10am to 1pm from their office on 11 North Park Road.