Ethos Asset Finance team expands with the appointment of a new Account Executive

Ethos Asset Finance has further strengthened its team with the addition of yet another new member of staff to its growing team.

Ben Kaye has joined as Account Executive as the company looks to further cement its position as one of the UK’s leading independent providers of finance to a host of businesses and individuals across numerous sectors.

Ben boasts a successful background in the motor industry, having worked for both national and independent dealer groups over a 13-year period.

Chris Brown, who set up Ethos Asset Finance in 2007 after 20 years in the banking industry, said: We are really looking forward to Ben getting into the swing of things and becoming a key part of our team. Ben is the latest in a number of appointments over the last 12 months as we continue to grow in both markets where we are established and, in new ones.

Ben said: I have spent many years working in the car industry in sales & business manager positions. I am therefore aware of Ethos and its position in the industry, so I look forward to joining a company that is recognised as a leader in its field. I will be using my experience and the contacts I have made over the years to help Ethos maintain and grow its own business and maintain its position as one of the country’s leading independent providers of finance.