Chesterfield 0 – 1 Harrogate Town

An early deflected goal enabled Town to come away from the magnificent Proact Stadium, Chesterfield, with all three points and also keep their first clean sheet since October.
Simon Weaver recalled Kelvin Langmead into central defence and Liam Kitching took his place on the subs bench.
The game was only eight minutes old when the visitors struck the decisive blow.
After a powerful strike from Lloyd Kerry was parried for a corner by Shwan Jalal, George Thomson’s corner was cleared as far as Ryan Fallowfield and his pass into the area was fired goalwards by Jack Muldoon, only to take a deflection off Scott Boden past Jalal into the net.
The Spireites hit back and it took a last ditch tackle from Callum Howe to halt, Marc Antoine Fortune’s dangerous run.
But Town were causing Chesterfield problems on the break and a penetrative run and pass from Jack Emmett found Mark Beck , who laid of to Thomson, but his low strike was turned for a corner by Hayden Hollis.
Langmead pushed forward to head over the bar, but the Spireites fiished the half on the attack when the influential, Lee Shaw, volleyed over Town’s bar from the edge of the area.
Town started the second period on the front foot, with Jalal diving at Muldoon’s feet to knock the ball for a corner and Kerry shooting wide after a mistake from Curtis Weston let him in on goal.
Chesterfield manager, John Sheridan, sent on Charlie Carter and the giant Tom Denton in an effort to open the Town defence, and Ellis Chapman began to find space on the left and torment the Town rearguard with a series of dangerous crosses.
Although Town were being put under increasing pressure, they still looked dangerous on the break, with Emmett firing over after a fine run and Muldoon having a shot deflected for a corner.
However, it was the home side who finished the stronger and Town skipper, Josh Falkingham, made a brilliant block to deny Boden after he had been picked out by third sub, Jerome Binnom-Williams.
In the final minute of normal time, a foul by Langmead on Denton gave Chesterfield a free kick which fell to Carter but he blazed over from the edge of the area.
As the three minutes of added time drew to a close, Chesterfield almost scored an equaliser.
Sub Binnom-Williams centred from the left and Denton met the ball with a superb header which rebounded of the post with James Belshaw merely a helpless bystander.
Seconds later the final whistle went and Town’s victory saw them jump back into seventh place and into the play off positions.
Town,
Belshaw, Fallowfield, Falkingham, Howe, Burrell, Thoson, Emmett(Mottley-Henry 77), Beck, Langmead, Kerry, Muldoon(Williams 84).
Unused subs, Cracknell, Kitching, Woods.
Scorer, Boden OG 8
Chesterfield,
Jalal, Maguire, Weston(Carter 54), Shaw(Binnom-Williams 70), Weir, Hollis, Smith, Fortune(Denton 51), Yarney, Boden, Chapman.
Unused subs, Anyon, McKay. Att.4661 (inc 241 away)
Referee, Andrew Miller.
By John Harrison.
