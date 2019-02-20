Hotel du Vin in Harrogate relaunches bistro following a complete refurbishment

Hotel du Vin this week relaunches its Bistro in Harrogate, following a complete refurbishment.

The announcement comes at a time of significant investment for the brand, spearheaded by Guus Bakker, Chief Executive Officer at Malmaison Hotel du Vin.

The Group has recently unveiled a number of other Bistro refurbishments across the brand, including Winchester and Cambridge, and will continue to do so over the next 24 months.

The revamped Bistros see Hotel du Vin return to its roots, evoking the traditional French Bistros that first inspired the brand, but with a distinctly contemporary feel.

Muted hues, clean lines and soft lighting are embellished with gorgeous plants and foliage throughout, complementing the vast windows, and creating a bright but warm space.

The contemporary yet traditional finishes have given the Bistro a sense of sophistication. The olive-green walls are adorned with mirrors making for a bright, airy feel with light cascading throughout. The soft lighting creates a relaxed setting, designed to encourage guests to relax and take their time while dining.

The new colour scheme extends into the private dining room, which has also had a makeover of its own, complete with golden chandeliers.

Adam Green, aged 35-years-old, has been managing the hotel for a year. Previously he was working at Hotel du Vin in Newcastle and the Mal Maison in Leeds. He was originally from Northallerton, so the move to Harrogate is a move back to North Yorkshire.

Adam said: It was a great opportunity to come back to North Yorkshire and work in Harrogate. The hotel bedrooms were refurbished 2-years ago, something maybe not see if you live in the town. The modernisation of the bistro is another welcome development as people to set very high standards in what they expect from a restaurant. We find that the soft furnishings and better use of lighting is making for a place that people just want to stay longer in. Also, we have a really good team in the bistro. The food has always been consistent, but we are moving to more locally created menus, by our chefs, rather than menus used throughout Hotel du Vin.

Adam Green, General Manager of Hotel du Vin Harrogate added: The team and I can't wait to open the doors of our new Bistro – we're so happy with the new look and are excited to share it with our guests.








