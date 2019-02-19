‘Sophie Likes…’ on Beulah Street celebrates 5 years of being part of Harrogate’s thriving Indie scene

On 23 February 2019 Sophie Likes shop on Beulah Street will be celebrating 5-years of being part of Harrogate’s thriving Indie scene.

‘Sophie Likes…’ is an innovative lifestyle brand that is not only based on-line but opened its first store in Harrogate on Beulah Street in 2014.

Sophie Hartley said: Sophie Likes was originally a market stall for a number of years before becoming a shop it is today. We would go to weekly markets in places like Malton and Leeds, plus larger events like the Great Yorkshire Show. I was working in the business on a permanent basis and saw an opening on Beulah street to make a permanent home for it. The shop was previously a fish pedicure business, but it had stood empty for 3-years – that meant it needed a lot doing to it. It took a bit of doing, but we decided to fit-out the shop ourselves. I had been used to dressing a space, what with shows and markets I had been to over the years. But with the help of friends it came together and has given a unique space.

Sophie said: We are an independent lifestyle boutique. We source different products and aim to source from the UK as much as possible. We aim to keep positive and not be too high-end, keeping our products accessible with a good choice.

High street retailing is a tough area to be in, whether a large or small independent. Sophie is grateful for the support she has received over the years.

Sophie said I would like to thank Harrogate for all of their support over the last 5 years and looks forward to the future after successfully renewing the lease. But having my own shop in a town that I love is a dream come true. The challenges facing the British High Street are increasing I believe local people and visitors to Harrogate will show their support and help us have a bright future ahead.

You can also get 10% off in store purchases to customers who pop in to her shop on Beulah Street and wish her a Happy 5th Birthday on Saturday 23 February 2019 – but poor Sophie having to work on her birthday!

Looking to the future, we asked Sophie about where she would like to be in another 5-years time.

Sophie said: Hopefully still here! I want to carry on what I am doing. People will always enjoy shopping as an experience and some things are much better in person than over the internet. We want to carry on giving good customer service and giving an even better shopping experience.







