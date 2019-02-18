Smithers Viscient to sponsor the York Centurions American Football Team

Harrogate-based Smithers Viscient, a global contract research organization (CRO), announced today that it is sponsoring The York Centurions, American Football sports team of the University of York.

The sponsorship will help finance transport to away games and the provision of Ambulances at home games to ensure the safety of both Centurions and their opposition.

The Centurions were formed in 2007 by the Student Union-affiliated sports team of the University of York. Today, the inclusive team of 61 has players hailing from China, Jordan, Cyprus, Nigeria, Libya, Italy, Portugal, Colombia, New Zealand and Poland alongside players from across the UK.

Ian Siragher, Managing Director, Smithers Viscient. Siragher continues, said: Smithers Viscient is delighted to sponsor the Centurions. This young and diverse team of students demonstrates great values to excel through team work and their determination to succeed in their chosen sport which is fantastic to see. This further cements our strong links with the university of York and our framework commitment to provide charitable support to local organisations.

The President Elect of the York Centurions Edouard Mamet said: On behalf of the team we are delighted with the generous donation from Smithers Viscient, Harrogate, UK. This invaluable support makes it possible for us to transport the team to fixture games and provide the necessary safety provisions. We rely on sponsorship for the successful running of the Club, and it is hugely rewarding to match our efforts on the pitch with this partnership to help develop the Club both this year and in the long run.