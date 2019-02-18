Man receives facial injuries and a broken rib in Skipton Road robbery

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a sixty year old man was robbed in Skipton Road, Harrogate.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Sunday 17 February, outside Kendalls Farm Butchers.

The victim was physically assaulted by an unknown man, and following the assault, the victim noticed an amount of cash was missing from his wallet.

The victim suffered facial injuries and a broken rib during the assault, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch. In particular, officers are appealing for information about a white Vauxhall Combi Van which was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to CID Harrogate.

Please quote reference number 12190030063 when passing on any information.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.







