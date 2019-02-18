Care provider holding open days for potential job applicants

A not-for-profit care organisation is holding two open days to encourage people to apply to work in the sector.

Care@ Carers’ Resource will talk about the benefits of flexible working, the prospect of a rewarding career and the opportunities for training, development and career progression at the events at its Skipton and Harrogate offices.

Skipton Office (Ronaldsway House, 36 Brook Street, BD23 1PP), February 20, 10am-1pm

Harrogate office (11 North Park Rd, HG1 5PD), February 27, 10am – 1pm.

Charity Carers’ Resource supports 16,000 unpaid carers across the Bradford, Skipton and Harrogate districts. Care@ Carers’ Resource is the charity’s not-for-profit care organisation.

Care@ Carers’ Resource head of care Sam Dawson said: We are keen to recruit, as we have a waiting list of clients who want to access our support. We are keen to speak to anyone who wants to join the fastest-growing sector in the UK, who has compassion and wants to enhance the lives of others. We welcome experienced applicants who are already in the sector, but we also provide free and full training to people who are new to the role. We pay above the minimum wage, we provide flexible work, and we pay for travel time and fuel costs. We are also not-for-profit, so any money we make is reinvested to ensure we offer a quality, flexible service. Anyone who applies to work with us must be able to drive and have access to a vehicle.