Hornbeam Park Developments sponsor YBM2019 for the second year

Hornbeam Park Developments Ltd are continuing their sponsorship of the Yorkshire Business Market.

YBM2019 is again at the Pavilions of Harrogate and will be on 29 April 2019.

We spoke to Chris Bentley, the owner and operator of Hornbeam Park Developments.

Chris said: I had a business until 1996 that was based in Batley. We manufactured bread and biscuit making machinery. I came to Harrogate, a little by chance, looking for property development opportunities. My first project was on Rutland Drive, with a number of apartments. In 1997 I bought 15-acres on Hornbeam Park and started building during 1998 with a mixture of small to medium light industrial units and office blocks. Expansion has continued with other pockets of land and in 2000 with the 10-acres ICI/ Redrow site on Hornbeam that then became a hotel and fitness gym.

They have continued to develop and now have a mixture of properties throughout the town. From the M&S building on Leeds road to what was the old Citizen’s Advice Bureau on Victoria Avenue amongst others.

The 142,000 redevelopment of the Matrix is a significant move, providing very high-efficiency space. It is attracting new businesses to Hornbeam and allowing others to significantly expand. Removals, exhibition and storage company, Fishers are now moving into a new unit, giving them significantly more storage space.

Chris said: Many of the businesses have really benefited from being on Hornbeam Park – it has enhanced their opportunity and given them an environment conducive to good business and to progress as a business.

They are once again supporting the Yorkshire Business Market. This year it sees some changes with the Yorkshire Society taking a lead and an enhanced format – addition of a conference, VIP lunch and casual networking at the end of the day.

Philip Bell, CEO of the Yorkshire Society, said: We are delighted to have Hornbeam Park back as a sponsor, they help make the event happen. But more than that, they help us be involved with business, in Harrogate and Yorkshire.

Chris said: Once again I am pleased to be involved with the Business Market. Supporting business is part of what we do and it is great to be involved with this local event.







