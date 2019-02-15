barber51 opens in Harrogate bringing something for the English gentleman

A new barber shop has opened on the South-side of Harrogate, bringing a bit of style and chic to barbering in that area.

Dion Jones opened barber51 on Hookstone Road on the 19 December 2018.

Dion said:

I had previously worked in a Leeds City Centre barbers, we saw an opportunity to bring some of the high-end city experience, combined with a bit of Harrogate posh-ness, to the south side of Harrogate. We offer Italian espresso coffee or a glass of wine, in a relaxed and unique environment. The barbers which is next to Oatlands Infant School and opposite Snooty Frox is perfectly located to serve the local community and workers on Hornbeam Park. We have only just opened and already been overwhelmed with the support and encouragement from the locals but we are obviously keen to grow and cement ourself as a reputable business moving forward.

Dion has sympathetically developed a house to develop something different for the area. A distinctive feature is use of taxidermy with a distinct English gentleman style.

Dion said: Some areas of the town have a lot of barbers, but this area is less well-served and that created an opportunity. I have created somewhere that is a nice place to be and I want people to enjoy their visit – we also believe that a good cut can’t be rushed. For now it is just myself, but as things develop there will be 2 barbers here.

