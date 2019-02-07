Big Write to return to Royal Hall – biggest children’s creative literary workshop of its kind in the North

Harrogate International Festivals has announced the return of The Big Write, the biggest children’s creative literary workshop of its kind in the North.

Ashville College is sponsoring The Big Write for the third year, building on last year’s success, which featured 622 children attending from 22 schools from across the Harrogate District, penning over 311,000 words.

Part of the Festival’s year-round educational programme, The Big Write is delivered by the Festival’s education partner, Pobble, and is open to children in school Years 4 & 5 of all abilities and backgrounds.

Development Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, Lizzie Brewster, said: The Big Write is accessible and inclusive and offers an exciting platform to inspire young minds. The event features a special guest published author, it takes writing and reading out of the classroom injecting energy and enthusiasm into literacy. Ashville’s support has ensured we can once again bring this brilliant event to Harrogate.

2019’s Big Write will take place at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on 20 May 2019.

Simon Asker, Director of Prep School at Ashville College, said: At Ashville, we passionately invest in the Arts and pupils’ creativity and are proud to support, and be actively engaged, in our wider cultural community. Partnering with Harrogate International Festivals aligns with our vision to develop not just a love of writing and reading in our school, but the wider life-affirming benefits of creative expression. It can boost confidence and communication alongside literacy skills.

Lizzie added: Ashville College has a strong sense of community and strives to help children become the best versions of themselves. Our values are shared. The Festival delivers some of the UK’s biggest literary festivals and hosts iconic authors in the town. We want to keep building on this legacy and inspire the next generation, as well as offer unique opportunities that can make a lasting impact on young people’s lives.

Details of 2019’s Big Write will be announced in the coming weeks.







