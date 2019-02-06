NOW Consultancy helps hotel group clocks onto benefits of cloud-based staff scheduling system

A Bardsey leisure and retail change management expert has completed the roll out of a cloud-based, staffing scheduling software system for Nidd Hall Hotel owners, Warner Leisure Hotels.

The project, which was delivered on time and on budget, saw Olga Wormald’s NOW Consultancy installing “Rotaready” in the group’s 13 hotels, as well as designing and implementing an in-house training programme.

Rotaready allows businesses to monitor attendance of their workforce, controls staffing costs and reports against payroll requirements in addition to managing absences, holiday allowances, career history, pay history and stores documents including passports, and will alert the HR department before they are due to expire.

Warner’s IT director Andy Maynard said: Following a successful trial of Rotaready, we asked NOW Consultancy to project manage the Warner rollout. In addition to this, NOW Consultancy took on the responsibility of sourcing external trainers to support all inhouse training of the system.

Olga Wormald said: Having worked successfully with Warner Leisure Hotels parent company, Bourne Leisure, on a number of previous change management projects, we were tasked with implementing this latest one. This was a major project for Rotaready and Warner Leisure Hotels, and I’m delighted to say it was delivered on time and on budget and is now living up to its expectations.







