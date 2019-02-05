Pannal Players’ pantomime ‘A Lad in Pannal’ set to be spellbinding

Pannal Players are inviting audiences to board the magic carpet ride this February half-term for their pantomime ‘A Lad in Pannal’.

Set in the eastern province of Pannal, the pantomime is a glam-rock take on the traditional tale of ‘Aladdin’. The show follows the fortunes of lad about town Aladdin as he tries to win the heart of Princess Joanne. His efforts to mend his laddish ways are threatened by the evil Shazabanaza who tries to put him under her spell to steal the magic lamp. Will Aladdin come good or will the temptation of riches prove too much for him?

Inspired by the music of David Bowie and his contemporaries, the pantomime plays out against a soundtrack of Seventies classics such as ‘Rebel, Rebel’ and ‘Twentieth Century Boy’.

Comedy comes in the form of Widow Twanky, Aladdin’s sidekicks, Wishee and Washee, and hapless police officers Dim and Sum. Baddies’ Shazabanaza and Grand Vizier menacing antics meanwhile bring on the boos and hisses.

Performances run each evening at 7.30 pm from Wednesday 27 February to Saturday 2 March with a Saturday matinee at 2.30 pm at Pannal Village Hall, Harrogate.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for primary school age children and are available online at https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/aladinpannal or from Pannal post office.

All proceeds to The Joanna Luty Memorial fund supporting local families affected by cancer.

Event location: Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal Harrogate, HG3 1JJ

Facebook @PannalPanto Twitter: @PannalPanto







