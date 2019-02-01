Ice Cream Expo comes to Harrogate

After a bumper 2018, the UK’s ice cream industry is gearing up for the new year and all the challenges it will bring by attending the annual Ice Cream and Gelato Expo, 12-14th February at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate. Its free for the trade.

The Expo is organised by the industry’s trade association – the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA).

80% of ICA members say they had a bumper 2018. In a recent survey, 79% of the ICA membership feels positive about the prospects for 2019. 52% feel they will do even better this year – and only 7% thinking they will do worse.

Zelica Carr, CEO of the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), said: The Ice Cream Alliance is 75 years old this year and this will be our 69th trade Expo. With the best year in our history in terms of ice creams sales just finished, the industry is in a very strong position to go forward and face fresh challenges.

The Ice Cream and Gelato Expo is the UK’s only ice cream trade show and is free to attend for everyone in the business – or anyone thinking of setting up manufacturing or selling ice cream.









TV and radio’s Nigel Barden will be announcing the winners of the National Ice Cream Championships held as part of the Expo.

Nigel Barden is a food and drink broadcaster, who has worked with Simon Mayo and Chris Evans, on their Sony Gold award winning BBC Radio 2 shows for 12 years and is the food correspondent for BBC London. He specialises in promoting British ingredients and artisan producers, particularly in his role as chairman of judges for The Great Taste Awards, Farm Shop & Deli Awards, World Cheese Awards, British Cookery School Awards, Deliciously Yorkshire and host of the National Fish & Chip Awards.

Zelica Carr, CEO of the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), said: We are delighted to have Nigel announcing the winners of our prestigious National Ice Cream Championships which we have been running for 75 years. The Championships showcase the creativity and dynamism of the ice cream market.

See www.ice-cream.org