Never easier to apply for and renew a blue badge

A new service which makes applying for a new blue badge parking permit, or renewing an existing one, easier for people is now available online.

Blue badge parking permits are issued to disabled people for a small charge of £10, enabling them to use parking spaces as close as possible to their destination. The new online application process has been launched by North Yorkshire County Council as part of its overall commitment to make things easy for residents to contact it and access a wide range of council services.

The new blue badge application process will make it possible for people to use one online system to apply for the permit, find answers to frequently asked questions, upload the evidence required, get an instant decision on eligibility and make the payment required in a single transaction.

People can either do this at home or on the move by computer, mobile phone or tablet. Supporting documents can be photographed and sent electronically, removing the need to copy and post documents to the processing centre.

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for customer engagement, said: Our new blue badge application process is just one of the ways in which we are making it easier – and faster – for residents to keep in touch with us by using our online services. People can contact us 24 hours a day from wherever is convenient for them and on the channel that suits them best. We worked with disability groups when we were developing the new process and adjusted some aspects following their feedback to make sure it is fit for purpose. Increasing online services for our customers also saves us valuable money which can be used to help to protect our frontline services. We do understand, however, that people sometimes like to have some help when applying for services online, so anyone who isn’t confident about applying on their own can book an appointment at some of our main libraries and get one-to-one assistance from a member of staff. And all our online services are safe to use – we have a strict privacy policy, protect our customers’ data at all times and never pass personal information on without consent.









Jackie Snape, Chief Executive of Disability Action Yorkshire welcomed the news saying: Anything that simplifies the process for people who require a blue badge to help them access services can only be a good thing. Making the process more accessible online is also a really positive move. However, we are aware there is still fraudulent use of blue badges in the District, and the continued misuse of disabled driving spaces, and we hope action will be taken to stamp these practices out.

The county council website has information about who is eligible for a blue badge parking permit and a link to the online application system at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/blue-badge-parking-permits-disabled-people







