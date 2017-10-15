Harrogate Railway Ladies v Farsley reserve

Spread the news!















Harrogate Railway Ladies played host to Farsley Reserves in the second round of the county cup and what a game it was to watch, Farsley started well but after 5 minutes Railway soon found their feet and started to get their passing game going and putting great pressure on the Farsley defence. With Nicola Hadley breaking down the right and putting some fine crosses in it took only ten minutes for a cross to come in which was punched clear from the Farsley keeper only for it to land 10yards out to Rails Laura Cooper to lob it back over the stranded keeper to make it 1-0. Railway looked in total control with the midfield of Laura Savage and Jodi Hodgson making some great tackles and then finding the feet of Emma Lansdall out on the left flank, Emma ran down the touch line cut inside and put a pinpoint cross to the back post for Nicola to tap home on 16 minutes,2-0.

Railway were absolutely flying by now and causing all sorts of problems with the slick and fast passing, but for the outstanding performance of the Farsley keeper rail could have had another 2 or 3 before half time. With 5 minutes to half time Farsley had some good pressure in front of Rails goal and came closest to scoring after a back pass to Rails keeper right on the edge of the box, free kick given, A great shot was put in and the ball was saved right on the line by Laura’s boot, railway survived to the break.

If the first half belonged to Railway the second half was dominated by Farsley and testing rails back line of Sandra ‘Sonic’ Clark, Leanne Court, Kat Purvis and Erika Brirnie for a constant 20 minutes. Railway seemed to back off for some reason and failed to shut players down or, when they got the ball, put any decent passes together. On the hour Farsley got their reward and finally got through to make it 2-1. It took only three more minutes for Farsley to yet again break through the middle and the ensuing shot was far too powerful for Rails keeper, Rocky, to stop,2-2.





Railway finally got their act together and started to play like the first half but Farsley had the wind in their sails and felt a win was on the cards. With a break down the left with Louise Donnelly, she crossed in a ball for Jodie to strike this was cleared by the keeper the ball travelled high and out as far as 38 yards easily, Nicola Hadley hit the ball on the volley and it sailed back over everyone in front of her and nestle into the top corner, must be goal of the season! 3-2. Farsley never gave up and on the 74th minute they got into the corner crossed the ball in and it hit Rails defender on the top of her harm, penalty given. A well taken penalty put Farsley back on equal terms. The game ended in a draw and thus as the rules dictated no extra time penalty’s were to follow.

It is not the best way for any match to be decided particularly when both have put their all into the game, but after five shots each it was Railway Kat Edmund who had the last pressure penalty to give the railway ladies the win, now into the 3rd round of the county cup.



