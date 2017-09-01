Share Share +1 Shares 2

Leeds Bradford Airport has appointed Chris Sanders as its new Aviation Development Director.

Chris will begin the role with immediate effect and brings with him a wealth of experience in the airport sector, having previously spent eighteen years at Newcastle Airport with his most recent role being Aviation Development Director.

Before moving to Newcastle Airport, Chris began his career at British Airways working in their network planning, revenue management and information management departments. He then worked in the UK rail industry for long distance operator InterCity. At the time of rail privatisation, Chris moved to York to work on the East Coast route, his final position being Commercial Manager for GNER.

Chris Sanders, Aviation Development Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: I am delighted to join the team at LBA as the airport continues to celebrate record passenger numbers. This is down to the dedication shown by the staff working here. Of course there is room for improvement, but that is the exciting phase this business is embarking upon under the leadership of recently appointed CEO David Laws. Having spent a number of years previously living and working in Yorkshire, I am aware of how important the airport should be to the people and businesses of the region. I look forward to making sure that we continue to improve for business and leisure communities in and around Yorkshire The more this airport is used then the easier it becomes to grow existing routes and attract new services which will help increase this region’s connectivity. I want LBA to be an airport we can all be proud of for its contribution to the regional economy.

The airport now operates to over 70 destinations in 25 countries and has grown passenger numbers by 6% over the last 12 months to 3.7 million passengers.

LBA is a major contributor to the economic development of the region and new investment is underway to improve and expand the operations.

David Laws, Chief Executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: I am delighted to welcome Chris Sanders to the airport as we continue our development. I have worked with Chris for a number of years and know he shares my passion for aviation development. We now have the widest choice of flights available from LBA and our aim is to ensure we offer the very best choice of destinations for both business and leisure passengers.