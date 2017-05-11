Maths Success at Harrogate Grammar School

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate Grammar School has celebrated their achievements in various Maths competitions throughout the year.

The UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT) is a registered charity whose aim is to advance the education of young people in mathematics. They organise national mathematics competitions for 11-18 year old UK school pupils and last academic year over 600,000 pupils from 4,000 schools took part in the three individual challenges (Senior, Intermediate and Junior) making it the UK’s biggest national maths competitions. The top scoring students go on to sit a follow-on Olympiad round.

In March, four students took part in the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust (UKMT) Team Maths Challenge Regional Final aimed at students in year 8 and 9. Kiran Amin, Freya Sugarman (year 9), Tom Owen (year 8) and Jake Sandland (year 7) competed at Lawnswood School. There were four rounds testing their mathematical ability, problem solving skills and teamwork all against the clock. Harrogate Grammar School came 2nd overall (with more than 20 schools competing), which is Harrogate Grammar School’s best result for many years and a fantastic achievement.

Freya said: The Maths Challenge was a great day. It’s not every day you get to spend a full day doing maths and we were really happy with the result. Jake and Tom can take part next year and go for first place!

Just one week after this Amélie Davies, Ben Jacobs, Kim Mountney and Max Needleman came 3rd in the Further Maths Support Programme’s year 10 Maths Feast held at Horsforth School. This tested their mathematical knowledge, ability to interpret data and teamwork in completing some challenging questions. Congratulations to these four students.

In the Individual Intermediate Challenge, 45 students from Harrogate Grammar School achieved 9 Gold certificates, 8 Silver certificates and 16 Bronze certificates. Jacques Maurice and Max Needleman were top scorers in years 11 and 10 respectively.

Although the Individual Challenge is aimed at students in Year 10 and 11, Kiran Amin, Sam Grant (both year 9), Tom Owen (year 8) and Jake Sandland (year 7) all took part, achieved a Gold certificate and all made it to follow on rounds for their score and age group. In addition, Sam achieved a Qualification certificate and Jake and Tom achieved Merits, which are awarded to the top 25% of students. Tom was only 5 marks off the maximum, 135 marks available.

Tom said: I’ve always loved Maths and it’s an honour to win these certificates.

In the Olympiad, Kiran Amin scored 58 out of a possible 60 marks, which puts him in the top 50 of the 1600 qualifying entrants in the country. This Challenge was two hours long and full written solutions to six mathematical problems were required.

Harrogate Grammar School are awaiting the results of 90 Junior Maths Challenge entries by Year 7 and 8 students.

In the Edge Hill University Mathematics Challenge, Year 9 students, Rory Pearson, Anna Watson, Georgia Pepper, Iris Eastaugh, Kiran Amin, Ed Appleyard, Jack Hartshorn, Alfie Temple and Will Morris have made it through to the 2nd stage. They are currently working on solving and presenting a choice of two maths problems.