Mother of 12-year old boy who took his own life speaks out

On the evening of Wednesday 27th June 2012, 12-year old Jordan Green took his life. He was found in the bedroom of the family home in Harrogate by his mother, Heidi Green.

Emergency services were called but were unable to help Jordan, who was pronounced dead.

Heidi said: I want to thank the ambulance and police who attended as they did a great job, the police have continued to give invaluable support

This came on the day that Jordan had been expelled from Harrogate High School. Jordan had some behavioural problems and there had many occurrences of Jordan being suspended prior to this, but this was the first time he had been expelled.

Heidi said: I would often get a call from the school that he had been suspended and that I needed to come and pick him up. It was all very stressful as I run my own business as a hairdresser and would then have to cancel work to go. I feel very disappointed that I didn’t get the support from social services either. Due to Jordan’s behavioural problems we had seen many social workers since primary school age – even Jordan himself had asked for help but nothing really happened. We were told we were not a serious enough case

Heidi is very angry with what has happened. Like any parent in her position, she is now trying to rationalise events.

Heidi said: This shouldn’t of happened and I just want to stop it happening to anybody else. I want this to be investigated by the authorities as something has gone wrong.

North Yorkshire County Council said: This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with Jordan’s family. Support has been offered to the schools which he recently attended. As with all unexpected deaths, there will be further multi-agency consideration in due course.

Jordan was a well liked individual amongst his school friends and with the adults that he knew.

Heidi Talked more about what sort of boy Jordan was: Jordan was a very bright and loving child. He loved animals and often would surprise me with just how much he knew about them. He was also very mechanically minded, am sure he could have made an entrepreneur as he often used to make things and sell them to his friends. He was good at so many things and loved to play football and horse ride. My own work takes me into nursing homes as a hairdresser. The first time I took Jordan with me he walked around introducing himself to all the older ladies. He loved to sit and chat with them too. He was always so happy to help others, yet at times very stubborn and you couldn’t get anything from him. Jordan was always bothered about how he looked and took great care in his appearance, he loved to wear aftershave.

Harrogate High School have been pro-actively managing the situation and have offered additional support for pupils as well as setting aside a room where his fellow pupils can pay their respects.

Harrogate High School’s Principal, Andrew Bayston has paid tribute: The school was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news yesterday of Jordan’s death at his home. Jordan was a lively Year 7 student who had a particular passion and talent for Art. The school is providing counselling for students and staff during this very difficult time. We have also arranged a special ‘tribute room’ where students can leave messages, flowers and mementoes and spend some quiet time reflecting upon this sad loss. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Jordan’s family.

The Police continue to stay in close contact with the family and have made a specific request around the misuse of social media.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: The inquest into the death of 12-year-old Jordan Marcus Green of Duncan Street, Harrogate was opened and adjourned in Harrogate today (Friday 29 June 2012). We are continuing to work closely with Jordan’s family in order to establish the facts surrounding the events preceding his unfortunate and untimely death. Police have become aware of wholly unsubstantiated rumours which have been posted on social networking sites recently. These postings appear to be based solely on gossip and have no foundation in fact. Jordan’s school, at the family’s behest have asked all pupils to stop posting similar comments as they are causing those closest to him great distress. The police support this advice and ask that the family are allowed to grieve without the undue pressure of inaccurate comments.

This has been published with agreement from Heidi Green.