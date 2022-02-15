Date/Time

Date(s) - 16 June 2022 - 25 June 2022

All Day

Location











ABOUT THE NORTHERN ALDBOROUGH FESTIVAL (16TH – 25TH JUNE 2022)

Established in 1994, The Northern Aldborough Festival is centred on the picturesque village of Aldborough, near York.

It has fast established itself as one of the most prestigious classical music events in the country.

Dedicated to bringing exceptional music from world-class performers to a stunning rural location, 2022 sees its triumphant return with the festival’s starriest line-up to date.

2022 promises to be particularly special with our biggest undertaking ever – a star-studded semi-staged production of Handel’s Theodora.

It also features appearances by Britain’s greatest bass Sir John Tomlinson, jazz great Claire Martin, ex-Blur bassist Alex James, clarinettist Julian Bliss, guitarist Sean Shibe and pianist Clare Hammond. To book tickets go to:

https://aldboroughfestival.co.uk/